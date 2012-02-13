HOUSTON Feb 13 California gasoline dipped on Monday in the Los Angeles market due to lower demand, traders said.

February unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline sold at 21 cents and 20.25 cents on top of March NYMEX RBOB gasoline. L.A. CARBOB was offered as low as 19 cents over.

March L.A. CARBOB traded at a 4.5-cent premium on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

California gasoline markets are switching from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline, which accounts for part of the price difference between February and March CARBOB contracts.

Summer-blend gasoline has a lower Reid vapor pressure, meaning it creates less vapor than winter-blend gasoline and is less likely to contribute to smog formation in higher temperatures.

In the San Francisco Bay market, February CARBOB was priced at 4 cents under L.A. CARBOB.

February CARB diesel finished down 0.25 cent at a 0.75-cent premium to March NYMEX heating oil. Bay-market CARB diesel was offered at a 0.5-cent discount to March heating oil.

CARB diesel is meant for use in California's major cities, whereas EPA-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel is used outside the major urban areas.

EPA diesel was offered at 3.5 cents under NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles finished up 0.25 cent at a 2.75-cent premium on March heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon market, gasoline climbed to a discount of 9 cents under March NYMEX RBOB due to tightening supply. Diesel sold at 2 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

