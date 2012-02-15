Feb 15 Los Angeles-market gasoline climbed 6 cents on Wednesday after the federal government reported a dip in regional inventory, traders said.

The U.S. Energy Information report comes as supplies of gasoline are tight in California due to a mandated change in gasoline blends ahead of the summer driving season and refineries are seen returning more slowly than expected from planned overhauls.

Unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline finished at a 37-cent-per-gallon premium over the NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract for March in the Los Angeles market.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report issued Wednesday morning that gasoline inventories on the West Coast fell 248,000 barrels to 31.56 million barrels last week.

In the San Francisco Bay market, CARBOB continued to follow L.A.'s lead selling at a 5-cent discount to the Southern California price.

March-delivery CARBOB sold at a premium of 21.5 cents, up 2.5 cents, on April NYMEX RBOB in L.A. April CARBOB last traded at 14 cents over May RBOB.

Los Angeles February CARB diesel gained 1.75 cents to sell at 4.5 cents on top of March NYMEX heating oil.

Distillate stocks on the West Coast fell 45,000 barrels last week to 15.53 million barrels, according to EIA.

CARB diesel in the Bay was a penny under the L.A. price.

EPA-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was discounted 3 cents from NYMEX heating oil in L.A.

CARB diesel is mandated by the California Air Resources Board for use in the state's largest cities. EPA is used in rural areas and outside of the state.

In the Pacific Northwest, gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market sold at a 5-cent premium on NYMEX RBOB. Diesel in Portland was offered at a 6-cent premium on heating oil.

(Reporting By Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)