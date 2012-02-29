UPDATE 6-Oil rises after news OPEC could extend output cuts
HOUSTON Feb 29 Gasoline premiums fell in the Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday due to regional refinery restarts, traders said.
March-delivery CARBOB gasoline fell 14.5 cents to finish at a 19.5-cent-a-gallon premium on April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. San Francisco Bay CARBOB fell between 4 cents and 5 cents under L.A.
Portland, Oregon, market gasoline slid a penny to finish at a 6.5-cent discount under NYMEX April RBOB.
Traders said expected imports from Asia to make up for the loss of production from BP's idled 225,000-barrel-per-day Cherry Point, Washington, refinery also added downward pressure to the market.
The restart and imports carried more weight with traders than a bullish report from the U.S. government that showed a 169,000-barrel drop in West Coast gasoline inventory to 30.68 million barrels last week.
Diesel dipped with March CARB diesel in L.A. running at 13-cent premium, down 0.5 cent, on April heating oil on the NYMEX.
Jet fuel was steady at 11 cents on NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
