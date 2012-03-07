HOUSTON, March 6 Los Angeles market March-delivery CARBOB gasoline weakened on Tuesday as worries eased about maintenance at a Los Angeles refinery, traders said.

CARBOB finished down 5 cents at a premium of 21 cents a gallon over April NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the L.A. spot market. CARBOB trailed L.A. by 4 cents in the San Francisco spot market.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market sagged 1 cent to sell at 13 cents under NYMEX RBOB.

BP Plc's 253,000 barrels per day Los Angeles area refinery in Carson, California, was performing maintenance on Tuesday. It was initially seen by the market as a multi-week overhaul but is now expected to be completed in four days.

CARB diesel rose 2 cents to finish at 21.5 cents a gallon over April NYMEX heating oil in Los Angeles.

Jet fuel gained a penny to 16 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil in L.A.

Portland diesel was up 3 cents at 23 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)