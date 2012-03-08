Europe's refiners cash in despite OPEC oil cuts
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
HOUSTON, March 8 March-delivery CARBOB gasoline fell 2.5 cents on Thursday as traders continue to see increasing supply as refineries restore production following planned overhauls.
March CARBOB in Los Angeles finished at a 17-cent-a-gallon premium on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. San Francisco Bay CARBOB was 4 cents under the L.A. price.
Portland, Oregon, gasoline rose 4 cents to finish at a 3-cent discount as a planned overhaul at a Washington state refinery approaches.
Los Angeles-market March CARB diesel fell a penny to 19 cents a gallon over April NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel in L.A. retreated 1 cent to 15.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland market, diesel was unchanged at 24 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
WASHINGTON/SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb 17 When Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah introduced legislation last month to transfer about 3 million acres of federally-held public land to state control, he was bombarded by thousands of angry phone calls, letters and social media posts urging him to back off.
LONDON, Feb 17 The lure of record high world stock markets gave funds that only bet on rising prices their first weekly inflows in a year, data showed on Friday, while emerging markets saw their best week in six months.