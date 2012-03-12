HOUSTON, March 12 CARBOB gasoline finished
on Monday even with its finish on Friday as refineries were
starting and stopping production before or after planned and
unplanned repairs, traders said.
March-delivery CARBOB in Los Angeles finished at 13.5 cents
a gallon on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. San Francisco Bay
market CARBOB was 3 cents under L.A.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market finished at a
1-cent discount to April NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
Los Angeles CARB diesel, meant for use in California's
cities, fell 0.75 cent to 18.75 cents a gallon over NYMEX
heating oil.
EPA-grade diesel, which is used outside California's cities,
was even with CARB diesel in L.A.
Jet fuel in L.A. finished at a 15-cent premium on April
NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)