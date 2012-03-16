HOUSTON, March 16 March-delivery CARBOB
gasoline rose 10 cents on Friday to a premium of 5 cents on top
of April NYMEX RBOB as scheduling began for the final period
under the March contract.
San Francisco-market March CARBOB continued to parallel the
southern California market, trading at even to L.A.
April L.A. CARBOB rose to even with the L.A. CARBOB
contract.
March Portland gasoline rose 8.5 cents to 3 cents over April
NYMEX RBOB.
March CARB diesel, blended to reduce pollution in California
cities, rose 1.5 cents to finish at 12.5 cents over April NYMEX
heating oil. April CARB diesel sold at 11 cents over May NYMEX
heating oil.
EPA-grade diesel, used outside California cities, was even
with CARB diesel in L.A.
Jet fuel retreated 0.5 cent in L.A. to 13.5 cents over NYMEX
heating oil.
Diesel in Portland fell a penny to 23 cents over NYMEX
heating oil.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; editing by Andre Grenon)