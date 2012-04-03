HOUSTON, April 3 Gasoline differentials retreated on Tuesday to balance strength in the NYMEX benchmark, traders said.

April-delivery CARBOB gasoline lost 2.5 cents to trade at a 12-cent discount to May NYMEX RBOB gasoline in Los Angeles.

May-delivery CARBOB gasoline was unchanged at a 7-cent discount to June NYMEX RBOB gasoline in Los Angeles.

San Francisco Bay CARBOB was valued between 2 cents and 3 cents under the Los Angeles market price.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was even with May NYMEX RBOB.

April-delivery CARB diesel, designed by California regulators to reduce pollution in the state's major metropolitan areas, was down 1.5 cents at 14.5-cent premium to May NYMEX heating oil in the L.A. market. CARB diesel sold at a 13-cent premium to May NYMEX heating oil in the San Francisco market.

EPA-grade diesel, which is used outside California's cities, sold at 10.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil in Los Angeles.

Jet fuel was down a half-cent at an offer of 16 cents over May NYMEX heating oil in Los Angeles.

Diesel in the Portland market sold at 34 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)