HOUSTON, April 4 Gasoline finished unchanged in the Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday after the U.S. government reported a smaller than expected draw on regional inventory.

April-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at a 12-cent-a-gallon discount under May NYMEX RBOB gasoline in L.A. May-delivery CARBOB sagged a penny at 8 cents under June NYMEX RBOB.

April CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay spot market was discounted 3 cents below the L.A. price.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market, fell 4 cents to a 4-cent discount under NYMEX RBOB.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said West Coast gasoline inventory fell 350,000 barrels last week to 30.8 million barrels.

Traders said the region continues to be plagued by low retail demand as it moves toward the summer driving season.

April-delivery CARB diesel, designed by California regulators to reduce pollution in the state's major metropolitan areas, fell 1.5 cents to a 13-cent premium on top of NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel continued to be discounted by a penny from L.A.

EPA-grade diesel, which is used outside California's cities, was priced at 9 cents over May NYMEX heating oil in L.A.

Jet fuel in L.A. retreated by 0.5 cent to a 15.5-cent offer premium on NYMEX heating oil.

Portland diesel climbed 6 cents to 40 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil on tight supplies. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)