HOUSTON, April 11 Gasoline was down 2.5 cents in
the Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday after the U.S.
government reported a 178,000 barrel increase in West Coast
gasoline inventory last week.
April-delivery CARBOB gasoline sold at a 7-cent-a-gallon
discount to May NYMEX RBOB in L.A. May-delivery CARBOB was 3.5
cents weaker at a 5-cent discount to June NYMEX RBOB in L.A.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday
morning that gasoline stockpiles were 30.941 million barrels
last week on the West Coast.
April-delivery CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was
discounted 3 cents from the L.A. price.
Gasoline in the Portland market retreated 3 cents to a
discount of 3 cents under NYMEX May RBOB.
CARB diesel retreated 4 cents to a discount of 7 cents over
May heating oil futures on the NYMEX. Bay CARB diesel was
discounted by a penny from L.A.
Jet fuel in Los Angles was down 2 cents at a 13-cent premium
on NYMEX heating oil.
