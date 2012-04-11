HOUSTON, April 11 Gasoline was down 2.5 cents in the Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday after the U.S. government reported a 178,000 barrel increase in West Coast gasoline inventory last week.

April-delivery CARBOB gasoline sold at a 7-cent-a-gallon discount to May NYMEX RBOB in L.A. May-delivery CARBOB was 3.5 cents weaker at a 5-cent discount to June NYMEX RBOB in L.A.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday morning that gasoline stockpiles were 30.941 million barrels last week on the West Coast.

April-delivery CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was discounted 3 cents from the L.A. price.

Gasoline in the Portland market retreated 3 cents to a discount of 3 cents under NYMEX May RBOB.

CARB diesel retreated 4 cents to a discount of 7 cents over May heating oil futures on the NYMEX. Bay CARB diesel was discounted by a penny from L.A.

Jet fuel in Los Angles was down 2 cents at a 13-cent premium on NYMEX heating oil.

