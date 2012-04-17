HOUSTON, April 17 Gasoline fell 7 cents in the
Los Angeles spot market on Tuesday on the expected return of
Washington state refineries performing overhauls, traders said.
April-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished in L.A. at a
discount of 2 cents a gallon under May NYMEX RBOB gasoline,
which finished at $3.234 a gallon, down 3.3 cents. CARBOB
finished on Monday at a premium of 5 cents over NYMEX RBOB.
ConocoPhillips' 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd)
Ferndale, Washington, refinery was said by traders on Tuesday to
be near finishing a planned overhaul. The company has only said
the refinery is performing maintenance.
Tesoro Corp's 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington,
refinery was also said to be finishing an overhaul, traders
said.
May-delivery CARBOB fell 1.25 cents to a discount of 2.5
cents under June NYMEX RBOB in L.A.
San Francisco Bay market April CARBOB remained at 5 cents
over the L.A. price on Tuesday.
Gasoline in Portland was at 3.5 cents over NYMEX RBOB, down
4 cents on the expected return of the two refineries.
April-delivery CARB diesel, mandated by state pollution
regulators to reduce pollution in California's major
metropolitan areas, dipped 1 cent to trade in L.A. at 7 cents
over May NYMEX heating oil, which up 1 cent at $3.1266 a gallon.
Bay-market CARB diesel for April was 2 cents stronger than
L.A.
EPA-grade diesel, used outside of California's major cities,
was again discounted by 3 cents from CARB diesel in L.A.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles was down 1.5 cents at 6.5 cents a
gallon over NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in Portland was down 3 cents at 26 cents a gallon
over NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)