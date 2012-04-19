HOUSTON, April 19 Gasoline gained in the Los
Angeles spot market on Thursday as the April contract neared its
end early next week, traders said.
April-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished in L.A. with an
0.5-cent gain on Thursday at 3.5 cents a gallon over May NYMEX
RBOB gasoline. CARBOB was 2 cents stronger in the San Francicso
Bay market.
May-delivery CARBOB gasoline retreated 1.5 cents to finish
at 5.5 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB, as traders gained
greater clarity on maintenance underway at refineries along the
West Coast.
ConocoPhillips said maintenance was not being
performed at its 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California,
refinery and 139,000 bpd Los Angeles refinery in Wilmington,
California, contrary to some published reports.
Tesoro Corp earlier this week completed maintenance
at its 97,000 bpd Los Angeles-area refinery, also in the L.A.
suburb of Wilmington, and 166,000 bpd San Francisco Bay-area
refinery in Martinez, California.
Hourly workers at Tesoro's Wilmington refinery represented
by the United Steelworkers union (USW) voted Tuesday and
Wednesday to authorize their leaders to call a strike after the
current contract expires on April 30, if an agreement has not
been reached with management.
Workers at Tesoro's refineries in Anacortes, Washington,
Manadan, North Dakota, and Martinez had previously voted to
authorize a strike.
If workers at all four refineries walk out at the same time,
two-thirds of Tesoro's combined refining capacity of 666,000
bpd, all located in the western United States, could be
impacted.
Tesoro has said it hopes to reach agreement with all of the
USW-represented refineries for a new contract, but was prepared
to keep operating with temporary replacement workers.
An overhaul continues at ConocoPhillips' 100,000 bpd
Ferndale, Washington, refinery and BP Plc continues to
repair its 225,000 bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery
following a February fire.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was unchanged at a
6-cent premium over NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
May-delivery CARB diesel sold at 7 cents in L.A. on top of
June NYMEX heating oil. CARB diesel is designed by California
pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California's major
metropolitan areas.
EPA-grade diesel, used outside of California's major cities,
sold in both the April and May periods at a 4-cent premium in
the L.A. market.
April jet fuel sold in Los Angeles at 6.5 cents a gallon
over NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in Portland was down 1.5 cents at 22-cent premium on
NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)