HOUSTON, April 26 Gasoline climbed 4 cents in the San Francisco Bay spot market on Thursday after Chevron Corp's 245,271 barrel per day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery reported a malfunction to California pollution regulators, traders said.

May-delivery CARBOB gasoline sold at an 18-cent-a-gallon premium on June NYMEX RBOB in the Bay market. CARBOB in the Los Angeles market sold at 4 cents under the Bay price.

June CARBOB sold in Los Angeles at 5 cents over July NYMEX gasoline, off by 3.5 cents from Wednesday's level.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market rose 1 cent to 10 cents over June NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel, mandated by California pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California's major cities, sold up in the Bay market for May delivery at a 14-cent premium to the June NYMEX heating oil contract.

L.A. CARB diesel was 1 cent stronger at 9.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

EPA diesel, which complies with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations and is used outside California's cities, sold at a 2.5-cent discount to CARB diesel in L.A.

Jet fuel was 0.25-cent weaker at a 7-cent premium over NYMEX heating oil in L.A.

Diesel in the Portland market was unchanged at 21 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by M.D. Golan)