Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
HOUSTON, April 27 Los Angeles spot market gasoline climbed on news of a breakdown at BP Plc's 253,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, on Friday, traders said.
May-delivery CARBOB gasoline sold up 2 cents at a 16-cent-a-gallon premium on June NYMEX RBOB in the L.A market.
BP reported the breakdown in notices filed with the South Coast Air Quality Management District, which regulates pollution in the Los Angeles area.
June CARBOB sold in Los Angeles up 2 cents at 7 cents over July NYMEX gasoline.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market rose 1 cent to 11 cents over June NYMEX RBOB.
CARB diesel, mandated by California pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California's major cities, was 1 cent stronger at 10.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil in Los Angeles.
San Francisco Bay market CARB diesel traded at 16 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel was down 1 cent at a 6-cent premium over NYMEX heating oil in L.A. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.