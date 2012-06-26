HOUSTON, June 25 Gasoline in the Los Angeles
spot market climbed 10 cents on Monday due to continued worries
about tight supply, traders said.
July-delivery CARBOB gasoline rose 10 cents to sell at 15
cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline in Los Angeles.
July CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market sold at even to
the L.A. price.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline traded at a 5 cent
discount to August NYMEX RBOB.
Diesels strengthened, with July CARB diesel 1 cent stronger
at 5 cents over August NYMEX heating oil in Los Angeles, while
EPA diesel sold at 2 cents under CARB diesel.
Jet fuel in L.A. traded down a penny at 6 cents over NYMEX
heating oil.
Portland diesel was bid at 10 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California
Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a
gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to
reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as
authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.
