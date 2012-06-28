HOUSTON, June 27 Gasoline fell in the Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday as Exxon Mobil resumed planned operations at its L.A.-area refinery, traders said.

Exxon reported a malfunction early on Tuesday at the 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Torrance, California, which sent prices for July CARBOB up 3.5 cents.

But on Wednesday, July-delivery CARBOB fell 13 cents to 5 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB.

Exxon did not disclose the unit involved in the upset, but traders said it was a boiler used in the gasoline production process.

The refinery is continuing with a planned overhaul on three other units.

July CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was even with the L.A. price.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was discounted by 5 cents from August RBOB.

August CARBOB in L.A. fell 9 cents to a 3-cent premium over September NYMEX RBOB.

July L.A. CARB diesel also retreated, finishing down 0.5 cent at 3.75 cents over August NYMEX heating oil.

EPA diesel was discounted 2 cents from CARB diesel.

L.A. jet fuel gained 0.75 cent to trade at 7 cents over August heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland market was unchanged at 14 cents a gallon over August NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.

Outside California's cities ultra-low sulfur diesel, as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is used.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Joseph Radford)