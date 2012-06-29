Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
HOUSTON, June 28 Gasoline rebounded in the Los Angeles spot market on Thursday after Royal Dutch Shell Plc's San Francisco Bay-area refinery reported a malfunction to state regulators, traders said.
July-delivery CARBOB in the Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay markets climbed 3 cents to 8.5 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
Gasoline in the Portland market rose to 4 cents over NYMEX RBOB.
Shell said a wet gas compressor at its 156,400 barrel per day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery malfunctioned early on Thursday. The company declined to provide details of the units involved.
The malfunction also boosted diesel, with CARB diesel gaining 0.75 cent to 4.5 cents on top of NYMEX August heating oil in the L.A. market. EPA diesel in L.A. trailed CARB by 2 cents.
Jet fuel in L.A. rose 0.25 cent to 7.25 cents over August heating oil.
Diesel in the Portland market slid 3 cents to 11 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.