HOUSTON, July 6 Gasoline fell in the Los Angeles spot market on Friday as planned work that begun a month ago at an L.A. refinery ended, traders said.

July-delivery CARBOB gasoline fell 7.5 cents to end a 9.5-cent-per-gallon discount under the NYMEX August RBOB gasoline contract. CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was even against the L.A. price.

August CARBOB fell 2 cents to a 6-cent discount under the September NYMEX RBOB contract.

Traders said a planned overhaul on a coking unit, hydrotreater and a sulfur unit at Exxon Mobil Corp's 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, was finishing on Friday .

An Exxon spokeswoman declined to comment.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline finished down 4 cents at a 9-cent discount to August RBOB.

CARB diesel retreated in L.A. by 1.75 cents to 3.75 cents a gallon over August NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel was bid at a 1-cent discount to August heating oil on the NYMEX.

Diesel in the Portland market rose 0.5 cent to 8.5 cents over August heating oil.

Jet fuel for July finished unchanged at 8 cents a gallon over August NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel formulas are mandated by the California Air Resources Board. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.

Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel, as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)