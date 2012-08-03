HOUSTON, Aug 2 San Francisco Bay gasoline differentials climbed on Friday after a regional refinery reported an upset to regulators, traders said.

Bay market ethanol-blend CARBOB gained 1.5 cents per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 14.50/15.50 cents over September RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Those levels were about 4 cents over the Los Angeles CARBOB price, where differentials tightened on Friday to 10.50/11.50 cents over with bids 1.5 cents higher and offers steady.

The San Francisco gain came after Chevron Corp late Thursday afternoon reported flaring at its 245,271 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Richmond, California, because of a flange leak on a hydrogen line. The report to regulators did not specify which unit was affected.

L.A. CARB diesel climbed half a cent per gallon to 6.5 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures, while San Francisco CARB diesel differentials widened to 9 cents/11 cents over from 9.5 cents/10.5 cents over.

L.A. jet fuel differentials also rose by half a cent to 6.5 cents over, traders said.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline differentials fell slightly to 4.5 cents over September NYMEX RBOB futures, while ultra-low sulfur diesel was pegged at 20 cents over September NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Kristen Hays, Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and M.D. Golan)