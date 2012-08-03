HOUSTON, Aug 2 San Francisco Bay gasoline
differentials climbed on Friday after a regional refinery
reported an upset to regulators, traders said.
Bay market ethanol-blend CARBOB gained 1.5 cents per gallon
to a bid-offer spread of 14.50/15.50 cents over September RBOB
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Those levels were about 4 cents over the Los Angeles CARBOB
price, where differentials tightened on Friday to 10.50/11.50
cents over with bids 1.5 cents higher and offers steady.
The San Francisco gain came after Chevron Corp late
Thursday afternoon reported flaring at its 245,271
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Richmond, California, because
of a flange leak on a hydrogen line. The report to regulators
did not specify which unit was affected.
L.A. CARB diesel climbed half a cent per gallon to 6.5 cents
over September NYMEX heating oil futures, while San Francisco
CARB diesel differentials widened to 9 cents/11 cents over from
9.5 cents/10.5 cents over.
L.A. jet fuel differentials also rose by half a cent to 6.5
cents over, traders said.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline differentials fell
slightly to 4.5 cents over September NYMEX RBOB futures, while
ultra-low sulfur diesel was pegged at 20 cents over September
NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays, Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and M.D.
Golan)