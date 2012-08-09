HOUSTON Aug 8 Gasoline retreated in West Coast
spot markets on Wednesday after a U.S. Energy Information
Administration report showed regional gasoline inventory rose
110,000 barrels to 26.7 million barrels, traders said.
August CARBOB gasoline fell 6 cents to 24 cents a gallon
over September NYMEX RBOB gasoline, while in the San Francisco
Bay market CARBOB was down 2 cents at 35 cents a gallon over.
The fire-damaged crude distillation unit (CDU) at Chevron
Corp's 245,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco
Bay-area refinery in Richmond, California, continues to dominate
the market.
Chevron said transportation fuel production is continuing at
Richmond, but declined to say at what level.
Traders have said they expect the CDU to be shut for up to
three months for repairs.
September L.A. CARBOB was sold at 32 cents a gallon over
October NYMEX RBOB.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was steady in a
bid-offer spread at 20 cents/22 cents over September RBOB.
Los Angeles-market August CARB diesel rose 3 cents to 15
cents a gallon over September NYMEX heating oil. Bay-market CARB
diesel retreated 1.5 cents to 17.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel in L.A. gained 3 cents to a bid-offer spread of 13
cents/14 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Joseph Radford)