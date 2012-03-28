GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump rally gives way to caution as Yellen testimony looms
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
HOUSTON, March 28 Gasoline fell in California spot markets on Wednesday after the U.S. government reported an increase in West Coast gasoline inventory.
March-delivery CARBOB gasoline was done a penny lower at a 3-cent-a-gallon discount under May NYMEX RBOB gasoline in Los Angeles.
In the San Francisco Bay market, CARBOB was 2 cents lower than the L.A. price.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was up 1 cent at 5 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said West Coast gasoline stockpiles rose 379,000 barrels last week to 31.1 million barrels.
Distillates gained on a 185,000-barrel drop in diesel inventory on the West Coast to 13.2 million barrels.
CARB diesel in the Los Angeles market rose 2 cents to 15 cents a gallon over NYMEX May heating oil. CARB diesel in the Bay was 2 cents below the southern California price.
EPA-grade diesel was also 2 cents below the CARB diesel price in L.A.
Jet fuel rose 3.25 cents to finish at 16.25 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in Portland, Oregon, was a penny stronger at 26 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
PARIS, Feb 14 French utility EDF said its core 2016 earnings declined by 6.7 percent as nuclear production fell, although the company confirmed its outlook for positive cash flow in 2018.
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 14 Tens of thousands of Northern California residents remained in shelters on Tuesday as engineers worked to shore up a crumbling overflow channel and drain the rain-swollen reservoir at the United States' tallest dam before new storms sweep the region.