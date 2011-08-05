HOUSTON, Aug 4 Wholesale gasoline discounts were unchanged for a second day in the Los Angeles market as benchmark NYMEX values fell more than 19.41 cents on worries of another recession for the U.S. economy, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend L.A. CARBOB for August delivery finished at 18 cents under September NYMEX RBOB gasoline RBQ1, which settled at $2.7372 a gallon.

San Francisco Bay August-delivery CARBOB sold at 15.25 cents under September NYMEX RBOB.

Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials sold at even to September NYMEX heating oil, which fell 12.5 cents to $2.8939 per gallon.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel was at 8 cents under NYMEX heating oil.

The Los Angeles jet fuel sold at down 1.25 cents at 1.25 cents under September NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline finished 1 cent stronger at 7.5 cents under NYMEX RBOB while diesel sold at 1 cent over NYMEX heating oil.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Chang)