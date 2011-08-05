HOUSTON, Aug 4 Wholesale gasoline discounts
were unchanged for a second day in the Los Angeles market as
benchmark NYMEX values fell more than 19.41 cents on worries of
another recession for the U.S. economy, traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend L.A. CARBOB for August delivery
finished at 18 cents under September NYMEX RBOB gasoline
RBQ1, which settled at $2.7372 a gallon.
San Francisco Bay August-delivery CARBOB sold at 15.25
cents under September NYMEX RBOB.
Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials sold at even to
September NYMEX heating oil, which fell 12.5 cents to $2.8939
per gallon.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel was at 8 cents under NYMEX heating
oil.
The Los Angeles jet fuel sold at down 1.25 cents at 1.25
cents under September NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline finished 1 cent
stronger at 7.5 cents under NYMEX RBOB while diesel sold at 1
cent over NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Chang)