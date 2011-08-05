HOUSTON, Aug 5 Wholesale gasoline discounts recovered on Friday, regaining ground lost after NYMEX benchmark values fell sharply this week, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend L.A. CARBOB for August delivery climbed 6 cents to finished at 12 cents under September NYMEX RBOB gasoline RBU1, which was up 6.80 cents at $2.8052 a gallon.

San Francisco Bay August-delivery CARBOB was seen even to L.A.

Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials was offered at 1.5 cents on top of September NYMEX heating oil, which rose 4.78 cents to $2.9417 per gallon.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline was unchanged at 7.5 cents under NYMEX RBOB while diesel sold at 1 cent over NYMEX heating oil.

