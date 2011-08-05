HOUSTON, Aug 5 Wholesale gasoline discounts
recovered on Friday, regaining ground lost after NYMEX
benchmark values fell sharply this week, traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend L.A. CARBOB for August delivery
climbed 6 cents to finished at 12 cents under September NYMEX
RBOB gasoline RBU1, which was up 6.80 cents at $2.8052 a
gallon.
San Francisco Bay August-delivery CARBOB was seen even to
L.A.
Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials was offered at 1.5
cents on top of September NYMEX heating oil, which rose 4.78
cents to $2.9417 per gallon.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline was unchanged at
7.5 cents under NYMEX RBOB while diesel sold at 1 cent over
NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)