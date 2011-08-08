HOUSTON, Aug 8 Spot Los Angeles market gasoline
differentials finished unchanged on Monday as benchmark NYMEX
values plummeted along with crude oil on fears the U.S. economy
is retreating, traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend L.A. CARBOB for August delivery
landed in a bid/offer spread of 12 cents/11 cents under
September NYMEX RBOB gasoline RBU1, which fell 11.36 cents to
$2.6916 a gallon.
San Francisco Bay August-delivery CARBOB was 2 cents
stronger than L.A.
During Monday's session, Los Angeles market CARBOB gained
as much as 4 cents but fell back to even with Friday's close.
Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials lost 0.5 cent to
finish at a 1-cent premium on top of September NYMEX heating
oil.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline strengthened
against the sliding NYMEX to 4 cents under/1 cent over NYMEX
RBOB. Diesel gained 3 cents in a trade at 1 cent over NYMEX
heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jim Marshall)