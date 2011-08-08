HOUSTON, Aug 8 Spot Los Angeles market gasoline differentials finished unchanged on Monday as benchmark NYMEX values plummeted along with crude oil on fears the U.S. economy is retreating, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend L.A. CARBOB for August delivery landed in a bid/offer spread of 12 cents/11 cents under September NYMEX RBOB gasoline RBU1, which fell 11.36 cents to $2.6916 a gallon.

San Francisco Bay August-delivery CARBOB was 2 cents stronger than L.A.

During Monday's session, Los Angeles market CARBOB gained as much as 4 cents but fell back to even with Friday's close.

Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials lost 0.5 cent to finish at a 1-cent premium on top of September NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline strengthened against the sliding NYMEX to 4 cents under/1 cent over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel gained 3 cents in a trade at 1 cent over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jim Marshall)