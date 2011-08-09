UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
HOUSTON, Aug 9 Spot Los Angeles market gasoline differentials gained 1 cent on Tuesday, balancing the slide in benchmark NYMEX values, traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend L.A. CARBOB for August delivery finished at 10 cents under September NYMEX RBOB gasoline RBU1, which was down 2.4 cents at $2.6676 a gallon.
San Francisco Bay August-delivery CARBOB was 2 cents stronger than L.A.
Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials was unchanged at a 1-cent premium on top of September NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline held at 4 cents under/1 cent over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel was steady at 1 cent over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.