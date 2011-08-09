HOUSTON, Aug 9 Spot Los Angeles market gasoline differentials gained 1 cent on Tuesday, balancing the slide in benchmark NYMEX values, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend L.A. CARBOB for August delivery finished at 10 cents under September NYMEX RBOB gasoline RBU1, which was down 2.4 cents at $2.6676 a gallon.

San Francisco Bay August-delivery CARBOB was 2 cents stronger than L.A.

Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials was unchanged at a 1-cent premium on top of September NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline held at 4 cents under/1 cent over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel was steady at 1 cent over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)