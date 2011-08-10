HOUSTON, Aug 10 Wholesale Los Angeles market gasoline differentials rose a penny on Wednesday due to an ongoing upset at a Los Angeles-area refinery, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend L.A. CARBOB for August delivery finished at 9 cents under September NYMEX RBOB gasoline RBU1, which leaped 11.49 cents to $2.7825 a gallon.

San Francisco Bay August-delivery CARBOB remained 2 cents stronger than L.A.

Exxon Mobil Corp's ( XOM.N ) 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, Calfornia, reported a breakdown on an unidentified unit on Tuesday. The refinery said flaring due to the outage could continue on Wednesday.

Also, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 295,000-barrel increase in West Coast regional inventory to 30.86 million barrels last week.

Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials strengthened to a bid-offer spread of 1.5 cents/3 cents. It was unchanged at a 1-cent premium on top of September NYMEX heating oil.

L.A. market jet fuel traded at 2 cents over September NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline sold unchanged at 1 cent over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel gained 4 cents to an offer of 5 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)