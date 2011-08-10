Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
HOUSTON, Aug 10 Wholesale Los Angeles market gasoline differentials rose a penny on Wednesday due to an ongoing upset at a Los Angeles-area refinery, traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend L.A. CARBOB for August delivery finished at 9 cents under September NYMEX RBOB gasoline RBU1, which leaped 11.49 cents to $2.7825 a gallon.
San Francisco Bay August-delivery CARBOB remained 2 cents stronger than L.A.
Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los
Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, Calfornia, reported a
breakdown on an unidentified unit on Tuesday. The refinery said
flaring due to the outage could continue on Wednesday.
Also, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 295,000-barrel increase in West Coast regional inventory to 30.86 million barrels last week.
Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials strengthened to a bid-offer spread of 1.5 cents/3 cents. It was unchanged at a 1-cent premium on top of September NYMEX heating oil.
L.A. market jet fuel traded at 2 cents over September NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline sold unchanged at 1 cent over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel gained 4 cents to an offer of 5 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.