HOUSTON, Aug 11 Spot gasoline fell 8 cents on Thursday in the Los Angeles market due to the repair of an unidentified unit at Exxon Mobil Corp's ( XOM.N ) 149,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend August CARBOB gasoline sold down to 17 cents per gallon below the price for September RBOB gasoline on the New York Mercantile Exchange .

"The Exxon problem was responsible for the strength we saw early this week," said one trader.

Los Angeles market CARBOB finished on Wednesday at 9 cents under September NYMEX RBOB.

Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials fell 2 cents to an offer of 1 cent over NYMEX September heating oil, also weakening due to the Exxon repair, dealers said.

L.A. market jet fuel was steady in a bid-offer spread of 1 cent/3 cents over September NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline gained a penny in a trade at a 2-cent premium over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel slid 3 cents to sell at 2 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)