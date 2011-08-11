Iraq puts out fires at Qayyara oil field in northern Iraq - ministry
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
HOUSTON, Aug 11 Spot gasoline fell 8 cents on
Thursday in the Los Angeles market due to the repair of an
unidentified unit at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500
barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance,
California, traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend August CARBOB gasoline sold down to 17 cents per gallon below the price for September RBOB gasoline on the New York Mercantile Exchange .
"The Exxon problem was responsible for the strength we saw early this week," said one trader.
Los Angeles market CARBOB finished on Wednesday at 9 cents under September NYMEX RBOB.
Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials fell 2 cents to an offer of 1 cent over NYMEX September heating oil, also weakening due to the Exxon repair, dealers said.
L.A. market jet fuel was steady in a bid-offer spread of 1 cent/3 cents over September NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline gained a penny in a trade at a 2-cent premium over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel slid 3 cents to sell at 2 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.