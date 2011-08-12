UPDATE 1-Oil benchmark futures play back in vogue as U.S. debates import tax
* GRAPHIC - Brent/WTI futures spreads: http://reut.rs/2jX82wz
HOUSTON, Aug 12 Differentials for August-delivery gasoline rebounded on Friday as the contract approached expiration in about seven days, traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend August CARBOB gasoline finished up 8.25 cents at an 8.75-cent discount to September RBOB gasoline on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
September L.A. CARBOB traded at 2 cents over October NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials were steady at an offer of 1 cent over NYMEX September heating oil.
L.A. market jet fuel traded at 1.75 cents over September NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline held at a 2-cent premium over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel was also priced at 2 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
