HOUSTON, Aug 12 Differentials for August-delivery gasoline rebounded on Friday as the contract approached expiration in about seven days, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend August CARBOB gasoline finished up 8.25 cents at an 8.75-cent discount to September RBOB gasoline on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

September L.A. CARBOB traded at 2 cents over October NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Los Angeles CARB diesel differentials were steady at an offer of 1 cent over NYMEX September heating oil.

L.A. market jet fuel traded at 1.75 cents over September NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline held at a 2-cent premium over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel was also priced at 2 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)