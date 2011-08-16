HOUSTON, Aug 16 Gasoline differentials climbed on Tuesday in the Los Angeles market as pipeline shipment scheduling resumed for August contracts, which would be the last cycle of shipments for the month, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend August CARBOB gasoline climbed 4 cents to finish at a 7-cent discount to September NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

San Francisco Bay market August CARBOB also gained 4 cents to finish at 4 cents under September NYMEX RBOB.

L.A. market August-delivery CARB diesel climbed 3.5 cents to trade at 2 cents over September NYMEX heating oil.

August jet fuel in L.A. was again valued at 1 cent to 2 cents over September NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline gained 2 cents to trade at 10 cents under NYMEX RBOB. Diesel was also priced at 10 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)