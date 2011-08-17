HOUSTON, Aug 17 West Coast gasoline spiked up 9 cents on Wednesday as three Washington state refineries were contending with malfunctions on units involved in gasoline production, traders said.

Tesoro Corp ( TSO.N ) and Shell Oil Co's ( RDSa.L ) Anacortes, Washington, refineries along with ConocoPhillips'( COP.N ) Ferndale, Washington, refinery reported malfunctions to the Washington state's Northwest Clean Air Agency.

Traders in the Los Angeles market initially pointed to a 1.78-million draw last week on gasoline inventories reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday to account for the spike.

Late in the day, traders said a malfunction at a refinery in the Pacific Northwest was the cause of the spike.

Unleaded ethanol-blend August CARBOB gasoline climbed 9 cents to finished at a 2-cent premium to September NYMEX RBOB gasoline Wednesday in the Los Angeles market.

September-delivery CARBOB finished at 15.5 cents on top of the October NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract, a gain of 11.5 cents, in L.A..

Tesoro said a carbon monoxide boiler on the 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery's catalytic cracking unit was shut down due to a leak on Sunday and the refinery was preparing to start a temporary boiler to maintain production during the upset, according to a notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

Conoco reported an alkylation unit malfunction on the Monday at its 100,000 bpd refinery.

A Conoco spokeswoman declined to discuss refinery operations.

Shell told the agency that a sulfur recovery unit tripped out of production on Monday night at its 145,000 bpd refinery. The unit was out of production on Tuesday.

A Shell spokeswoman declined to discuss refinery operations.

San Francisco Bay-market CARBOB was priced at 4 cents over L.A. CARBOB.

L.A. market August CARB diesel dipped 2 cents to finish at even to September NYMEX heating oil.

August jet fuel in L.A. was 2 cents stronger in a bid-offer spread at 3 cents/4 cents over September NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline climbed to 6-cent/10-cent bid-offer spread over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel was priced at 10 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)