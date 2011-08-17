Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
HOUSTON, Aug 17 West Coast gasoline spiked up 9 cents on Wednesday as three Washington state refineries were contending with malfunctions on units involved in gasoline production, traders said.
Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) and Shell Oil Co's (RDSa.L) Anacortes, Washington, refineries along with ConocoPhillips'(COP.N) Ferndale, Washington, refinery reported malfunctions to the Washington state's Northwest Clean Air Agency.
Traders in the Los Angeles market initially pointed to a 1.78-million draw last week on gasoline inventories reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday to account for the spike.
Late in the day, traders said a malfunction at a refinery in the Pacific Northwest was the cause of the spike.
Unleaded ethanol-blend August CARBOB gasoline climbed 9 cents to finished at a 2-cent premium to September NYMEX RBOB gasoline Wednesday in the Los Angeles market.
September-delivery CARBOB finished at 15.5 cents on top of the October NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract, a gain of 11.5 cents, in L.A..
Tesoro said a carbon monoxide boiler on the 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery's catalytic cracking unit was shut down due to a leak on Sunday and the refinery was preparing to start a temporary boiler to maintain production during the upset, according to a notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency.
Conoco reported an alkylation unit malfunction on the Monday at its 100,000 bpd refinery.
A Conoco spokeswoman declined to discuss refinery operations.
Shell told the agency that a sulfur recovery unit tripped out of production on Monday night at its 145,000 bpd refinery. The unit was out of production on Tuesday.
A Shell spokeswoman declined to discuss refinery operations.
San Francisco Bay-market CARBOB was priced at 4 cents over L.A. CARBOB.
L.A. market August CARB diesel dipped 2 cents to finish at even to September NYMEX heating oil.
August jet fuel in L.A. was 2 cents stronger in a bid-offer spread at 3 cents/4 cents over September NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline climbed to 6-cent/10-cent bid-offer spread over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel was priced at 10 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)
