HOUSTON, Aug 18 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline differentials continued gaining on Thursday due to Washington state refinery problems and the approaching expiry of the August contract, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend August CARBOB gasoline climbed 4 cents to finish at a 6-cent per gallon premium on September NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Three refineries in Washington state have reported malfunctions since Sunday to the Northwest Clean Air Agency, which regulates the plants in the Puget Sound region.

Tesoro Corp ( TSO.N ) said on Thursday that a malfunction in a carbon monoxide boiler on the gasoline-producing catalytic cracker at its 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery did not affect its ability to supply its customers.

Shell Oil Co ( RDSa.L ) declined to discuss the impact a sulfur recovery unit malfunction on Monday had on production at its 145,000 bpd Anacortes refinery.

ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) also declined to say how an alkylation unit upset affected output at its 100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington, refinery.

San Francisco Bay-market CARBOB was offered at 3 cents over L.A. CARBOB.

L.A. market CARB diesel moved into the September period, selling at 1.5 cents over October NYMEX heating oil. Bay market CARB diesel was valued at 1 cent under October NYMEX heating oil.

August jet fuel in L.A. was down 2 cents in a bid-offer spread at 1 cent/2 cents over September NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline sagged 2 cents to a 7-cent/8-cent bid-offer spread over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel was priced at 10 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)