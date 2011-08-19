HOUSTON, Aug 19 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline differentials rose 1.5 cents on Friday due to ongoing Washington state refinery problems and the approaching expiry of the August contract, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend August CARBOB gasoline sold at 7.5 cents over September NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Three refineries in Washington state have reported malfunctions this week to the Northwest Clean Air Agency, which regulates the plants in the Puget Sound region.

Tesoro Corp ( TSO.N ) said on Friday that a malfunction in a carbon monoxide boiler on the gasoline-producing catalytic cracker at its 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery was expected to be fixed next week. The refinery continues to meet customer demand.

Shell Oil Co ( RDSa.L ) has declined to discuss the impact a sulfur recovery unit malfunction on Monday had on production at its 145,000 bpd Anacortes refinery.

ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) has also declined to say how an alkylation unit upset affected output at its 100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington, refinery.

L.A. market September CARB diesel was in a bid-offer spread at 1 cent/2 cents over October NYMEX heating oil. Bay market CARB diesel was even to L.A.

September ultra-low sulfur EPA-grade diesel was at 3 cents under October NYMEX heating oil.

August jet fuel in L.A. was in a bid-offer spread at 0 cent/1 cent over September NYMEX heating oil. September jet fuel was said to trade at 2.75 cents over October NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline was in a 7-cent/8-cent bid-offer spread over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel sold at 9.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)