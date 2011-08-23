HOUSTON, Aug 22 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline differentials were steady on Monday as ongoing problems continued at Washington state refineries, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend August CARBOB gasoline continued to be valued at 7.5 cents over September NYMEX RBOB gasoline, but went untraded.

Two refineries in Washington state continued work to correct malfunctions.

Tesoro Corp ( TSO.N ) said on Monday that a malfunction in a carbon monoxide boiler on the gasoline-producing catalytic cracker at its 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery was expected to be fixed this week. The refinery continues to meet customer demand.

ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) reported sulfur recovery unit problems over the weekend at its 100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington, refinery.

L.A. market September CARB diesel was in a bid-offer spread at 1 cent/2 cents over October NYMEX heating oil. Bay market CARB diesel was even to L.A.

September ultra-low sulfur EPA-grade diesel was at 3 cents/1 cent under October NYMEX heating oil.

August jet fuel in L.A. was in a bid-offer spread at 0 cent/1 cent over September NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline was in a 7-cent/8-cent bid-offer spread over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel was offered at 11 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)