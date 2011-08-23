HOUSTON, Aug 23 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline differentials gained on Tuesday on continuing problems at West Coast refineries, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline moved into the September period, rising 0.5 cent at 17.5 cents on top of September NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Two refineries in Washington state were battling malfunctions while a Los Angeles plant was back to normal operations.

Tesoro Corp ( TSO.N ) said on Tuesday that a malfunction in a carbon monoxide boiler on the gasoline-producing catalytic cracker at its 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery was expected to be fixed this week. The refinery continues to meet customer demand.

ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) reported sulfur recovery unit problems over the weekend at its 100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington, refinery.

Tesoro's 94,300 bpd Los Angeles-area refinery said an alkylation unit was back to normal operations after a Sunday power outage.

September San Francisco Bay CARBOB gasoline was priced at 4 cents on top of L.A. CARBOB.

L.A. market September CARB diesel was in a bid-offer spread at 0 cent/3 cents over October NYMEX heating oil. Bay market CARB diesel was even to L.A.

September ultra-low sulfur EPA-grade diesel was at 3 cents/1 cent under October NYMEX heating oil.

September jet fuel in L.A. sold at 4 cents and 4.5 cents over October NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, diesel was in a bid-offer spread of 8 cents/12 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)