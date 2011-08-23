HOUSTON, Aug 23 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline
differentials gained on Tuesday on continuing problems at West
Coast refineries, traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline moved into the
September period, rising 0.5 cent at 17.5 cents on top of
September NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
Two refineries in Washington state were battling
malfunctions while a Los Angeles plant was back to normal
operations.
Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said on Tuesday that a malfunction in a
carbon monoxide boiler on the gasoline-producing catalytic
cracker at its 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes,
Washington, refinery was expected to be fixed this week. The
refinery continues to meet customer demand.
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) reported sulfur recovery unit
problems over the weekend at its 100,000 bpd Ferndale,
Washington, refinery.
Tesoro's 94,300 bpd Los Angeles-area refinery said an
alkylation unit was back to normal operations after a Sunday
power outage.
September San Francisco Bay CARBOB gasoline was priced at 4
cents on top of L.A. CARBOB.
L.A. market September CARB diesel was in a bid-offer spread
at 0 cent/3 cents over October NYMEX heating oil. Bay market
CARB diesel was even to L.A.
September ultra-low sulfur EPA-grade diesel was at 3
cents/1 cent under October NYMEX heating oil.
September jet fuel in L.A. sold at 4 cents and 4.5 cents
over October NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, diesel was in a bid-offer
spread of 8 cents/12 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)