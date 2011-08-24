HOUSTON, Aug 24 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline premiums climbed on Wednesday as the U.S. government reported a draw on West Coast gasoline inventories last week, traders said.

Unleaded September ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline finished 2 cents higher at 19.5 cents on top of October NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said West Coast stockpiles fell 342,000 barrels last week to 28.74 million barrels.

September San Francisco Bay CARBOB gasoline was valued between 3 cents and 4 cents on top of L.A. CARBOB.

L.A. market September CARB diesel was in a bid-offer spread at 1 cent/3 cents over October NYMEX heating oil. Bay market CARB diesel was even to L.A.

September ultra-low sulfur EPA-grade diesel was unchanged at 3 cents/1 cent under October NYMEX heating oil.

September jet fuel in L.A. sold at 4 cents and 4.5 cents over October NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline sold at 10.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)