HOUSTON, Aug 24 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline
premiums climbed on Wednesday as the U.S. government reported a
draw on West Coast gasoline inventories last week, traders
said.
Unleaded September ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline finished 2
cents higher at 19.5 cents on top of October NYMEX RBOB
gasoline.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said West Coast
stockpiles fell 342,000 barrels last week to 28.74 million
barrels.
September San Francisco Bay CARBOB gasoline was valued
between 3 cents and 4 cents on top of L.A. CARBOB.
L.A. market September CARB diesel was in a bid-offer spread
at 1 cent/3 cents over October NYMEX heating oil. Bay market
CARB diesel was even to L.A.
September ultra-low sulfur EPA-grade diesel was unchanged
at 3 cents/1 cent under October NYMEX heating oil.
September jet fuel in L.A. sold at 4 cents and 4.5 cents
over October NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline sold at 10.5
cents over NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)