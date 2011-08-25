HOUSTON, Aug 25 West Coast gasoline rose 4.5 cents on Thursday due to ongoing refinery problems in the Pacific Northwest, traders said.

Unleaded September ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market finished 4.5 cents higher at 24 cents on top of October NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Tesoro Corp's ( TSO.N ) 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery has been working to repair a carbon monoxide boiler on a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit. The company expects to have the boiler back in production by the end of the week.

Other Puget Sound refineries have reported problems in the past two weeks.

September San Francisco Bay CARBOB gasoline was priced at 3 cents on top of L.A. CARBOB.

In the Pacific Northwest, prompt gasoline was 2.5 cents stronger at a 13-cent offer over NYMEX gasoline while diesel was offered at 15 cents over NYMEX heating oil

L.A. market September CARB diesel sold at a penny over October NYMEX heating oil. Bay market CARB diesel was even to L.A.

September jet fuel in L.A. was offered 1.5 cents higher at a 6-cent premium on October NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)