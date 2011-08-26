HOUSTON Aug 26 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline
differentials surged by 24 cents per gallon on Friday on upsets
at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) refinery in Torrance,
California.
L.A. gasoline differentials rose 20 cents by midmorning on
Friday, [ID:nWEN7597] but climbed another 3 cents by day's end,
traders said.
San Francisco Bay market gasoline showed similar gains, and
the surge stretched to the Portland, Oregon, market, where
wholesale gasoline differentials climbed 7 cents per gallon.
Exxon reported flaring due to breakdowns on Thursday
afternoon and again early Friday, according to filings with the
South Coast Air Quality Management District in southern
California.
A spokeswoman for the company's 149,500 barrel-per-day
(bpd) refinery in Torrance said the second filing early Friday
was a continuation of the first. She declined to say what unit
or units were affected or if there was any impact to
production.
Earlier in the week West Coast gasoline prices showed gains
on refinery problems in the Pacific Northwest. On Friday,
Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said repairs were finished to a carbon
monoxide boiler on a fluid catalytic cracking unit at its
120,000 bpd refinery in Anacortes, Washington. The boiler was
shut Aug. 14 because of a leak. [ID:nWNAB2476]
Unleaded September ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline in the Los
Angeles market finished 23 cents higher at 47 cents over the
October RBOB contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
September San Francisco Bay CARBOB gasoline was offered
even to L.A. CARBOB.
L.A. market September CARB diesel was seen done at 3.5 and
4.5 cents over October NYMEX heating oil, up 3.5 cents. Bay
market CARB diesel was even to L.A.
September jet fuel in L.A. gained 2.25 cents, trading at
6.25, 6.75, 7.00 and 7.25 cents over October NYMEX heating
oil.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, prompt gasoline rose 7
cents to finish at 20 cents over October NYMEX gasoline, while
Portland ultra-low sulfur diesel climbed 5 cents in a bid-offer
spread of 16 cents/20 cents over.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; editing by Jim Marshall)