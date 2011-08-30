HOUSTON Aug 29 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline
differentials fell 15 cents per gallon Monday on news that
production at Exxon Mobil's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel per day
(bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, was
unaffected by a malfunction on Thursday night, traders said.
Notice of flaring on Thursday night at the Torrance
refinery, a major gasoline producer in the L.A. market, sent
prices for September unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline up
to 47 cents over October NYMEX RBOB on Friday.
On Monday, September CARBOB sold at 32 cents a gallon on
top of October NYMEX RBOB.
CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was priced at even
to L.A. on Monday.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was valued at 27
cents over NYMEX RBOB.
CARB diesel in Los Angeles traded at a 4-cent premium on
October NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel sold
at 6 cents over.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles was in a bid-offer spread at 7.5
cents/8.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in the Pacific Northwest sold at 14 cents over NYMEX
heating oil.
