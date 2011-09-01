HOUSTON Aug 31 Gasoline gained in West Coast markets on Wednesday after a U.S. government report showed the regional gasoline inventory fell nearly 1 million barrels last week, traders said.

September unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market climbed 4.5 cents to sell at 36 cents a gallon on top of October NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was priced between even and 2 cents over the price for CARBOB in L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market also climbed 4.5 cents to sell at 31 cents over NYMEX RBOB.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said the West Coast gasoline stockpile fell 948,000 barrels last week to 27.79 million barrels.

CARB diesel in Los Angeles gained 1.5 cents to finish at 5.5 cents over October NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel remained at 6 cents over.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles was in a bid-offer spread at 8 cents/9 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland was in a 13-cent/17-cent bid-offer spread over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)