HOUSTON, Sept 2 Gasoline retreated in thin West Coast refined products markets as the few traders present on Friday reacted to signs of declining demand.

September unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market slid 4 cents to an offer of 36 cents a gallon over October NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

A U.S. government report showing no increase in employment for the month of August made traders pessimistic that retail demand for refined products would grow.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was valued at even to CARBOB in L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market gained 1 cent to sell at 32 cents over NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel in L.A. was offered at 5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel was even to L.A.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles priced at 8 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland traded unchanged at 15 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Bernard Orr)