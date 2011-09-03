GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares probe 18-month highs, cheered by Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
HOUSTON, Sept 2 Gasoline retreated in thin West Coast refined products markets as the few traders present on Friday reacted to signs of declining demand.
September unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market slid 4 cents to an offer of 36 cents a gallon over October NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
A U.S. government report showing no increase in employment for the month of August made traders pessimistic that retail demand for refined products would grow.
CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was valued at even to CARBOB in L.A.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market gained 1 cent to sell at 32 cents over NYMEX RBOB.
CARB diesel in L.A. was offered at 5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel was even to L.A.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles priced at 8 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in Portland traded unchanged at 15 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Bernard Orr)
SEOUL, Feb 10 State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , the world's second-largest single buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is interested in Iranian and U.S. natural gas as LNG imports from the two countries are seen possible without destination restrictions, its chief executive said on Friday.
Gadchiroli, INDIA, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T ribal groups in India's Maharashtra state gather at an ancient shrine before harvest each year to give thanks and celebrate their sacred land by singing, dancing and feasting.