HOUSTON, Sept 6 Wholesale gasoline premiums fell 12 cents in the Los Angeles market on Tuesday due to low demand despite one refinery reporting a malfunction and another beginning planned work, traders said.

September L.A. unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline sold as low as 24 cents on top of the October NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract. It finished at a 36-cent premium on Friday.

Traders said there was no prompt demand on Tuesday and the long-term outlook, with the end of the summer driving season over the weekend, was for lower retail demand also.

Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Torrance, California, refinery reported unplanned flaring due to an equipment failure, a company spokeswoman said. The refinery continued operating and was able to meet it commitments.

BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 265,000 bpd Carson, California, refinery was doing planned work, but sources familiar with refinery operations have said the work would not reduce production.

Usually a refinery malfunction and/or planned refinery work threaten short supply and drive up prices. However, the market continues to be pessimistic about the economic outlook, traders said.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was valued at even to CARBOB in L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was down 8 cents at a bid of 24 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel in L.A. traded down 0.75 cent at 4.25 cents a gallon over October NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel was even to L.A.

Ultra-low sulfur, EPA-grade diesel was in a bid-offer spread of 2 cents/3 cents over October NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles traded between 7 cents and 7.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland traded down 0.5 cent at 14.5 over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Chang)