HOUSTON, Sept 6 Wholesale gasoline premiums
fell 12 cents in the Los Angeles market on Tuesday due to low
demand despite one refinery reporting a malfunction and another
beginning planned work, traders said.
September L.A. unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline sold
as low as 24 cents on top of the October NYMEX RBOB gasoline
contract. It finished at a 36-cent premium on Friday.
Traders said there was no prompt demand on Tuesday and the
long-term outlook, with the end of the summer driving season
over the weekend, was for lower retail demand also.
Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel per day (bpd)
Torrance, California, refinery reported unplanned flaring due
to an equipment failure, a company spokeswoman said. The
refinery continued operating and was able to meet it
commitments.
BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 265,000 bpd Carson, California,
refinery was doing planned work, but sources familiar with
refinery operations have said the work would not reduce
production.
Usually a refinery malfunction and/or planned refinery work
threaten short supply and drive up prices. However, the market
continues to be pessimistic about the economic outlook, traders
said.
CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was valued at even to
CARBOB in L.A.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was down 8 cents at
a bid of 24 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB.
CARB diesel in L.A. traded down 0.75 cent at 4.25 cents a
gallon over October NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB
diesel was even to L.A.
Ultra-low sulfur, EPA-grade diesel was in a bid-offer
spread of 2 cents/3 cents over October NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles traded between 7 cents and 7.5
cents over NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in Portland traded down 0.5 cent at 14.5 over NYMEX
heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Chang)