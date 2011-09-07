HOUSTON, Sept 7 Wholesale gasoline premiums
sagged 4 cents in the Los Angeles market on Wednesday as
expectations for low demand continued, traders said.
September L.A. unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline
finished down 4 cents at 20 cents on top of the October NYMEX
RBOB gasoline contract.
Traders said there was no prompt demand on Wednesday and
the long-term outlook, with the end of the summer driving
season over the weekend, continues to be for lower retail
demand.
CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was valued at 3
cents under CARBOB in L.A.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was down 2 cents
at a bid of 22 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB.
CARB diesel in L.A. gained 1.25 cents, trading at 5.5 cents
a gallon over October NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market,
CARB diesel was even to L.A.
Ultra-low sulfur, EPA-grade diesel was up 2 cents at 3
cents/5 cents over October NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles was down a penny in a bid-offer
spread of 6 cents/ 7 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in Portland was unchanged at 14.5 cents over NYMEX
heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)