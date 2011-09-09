HOUSTON, Sept 8 A U.S. government report showing the gasoline inventory on the West Coast grew by 1,000 barrels last week sent gasoline down a penny, traders said.

September L.A. unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline finished at a 19-cent premium to October NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract.

West Coast gasoline inventories stood at 27.791 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

Traders grew more pessimistic at the report because in the last week of the summer driving season, demand did not outstrip supply.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was valued at 3 cents under CARBOB in L.A.

CARB diesel in L.A. rose 0.5 cent after the EIA reported an 837,000-barrel drop last week in distillate stockpiles on the West Coast. The total inventory was 12.393 million barrels.

In the Bay market, CARB diesel remained even to L.A.

Ultra-low sulfur, EPA-grade diesel retreated 2.25 cents to 2.75 cents over October NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles sold unchanged at 6.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland was unchanged in a bid-offer spread at 13.5 cents/15.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)