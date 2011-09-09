HOUSTON, Sept 8 A U.S. government report
showing the gasoline inventory on the West Coast grew by 1,000
barrels last week sent gasoline down a penny, traders said.
September L.A. unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline
finished at a 19-cent premium to October NYMEX RBOB gasoline
contract.
West Coast gasoline inventories stood at 27.791 million
barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration
said.
Traders grew more pessimistic at the report because in the
last week of the summer driving season, demand did not outstrip
supply.
CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was valued at 3
cents under CARBOB in L.A.
CARB diesel in L.A. rose 0.5 cent after the EIA reported an
837,000-barrel drop last week in distillate stockpiles on the
West Coast. The total inventory was 12.393 million
barrels.
In the Bay market, CARB diesel remained even to L.A.
Ultra-low sulfur, EPA-grade diesel retreated 2.25 cents to
2.75 cents over October NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles sold unchanged at 6.5 cents over
NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in Portland was unchanged in a bid-offer spread at
13.5 cents/15.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba)