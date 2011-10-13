* "Deflating the balloon" of recent gasoline run-up
* Refinery outage news had less impact than expected
* Diesel, jet up as West Coast inventories drop
HOUSTON, Oct 13 West Coast gasoline premiums
weakened on Thursday while diesel and jet strengthened as the
market digested inventory and outage news.
"We're deflating the balloon," a trader said of the
continuing decline in gasoline differentials after a run-up the
past few days on refinery outage news.
Diesel and jet fuel gained as the U.S. Energy Information
Administration reported declines in West Coast products stocks
last week.
In Los Angeles, California reformulated ethanol blend
gasoline sold for 28, 27 and 26 cents a gallon over RBOB on the
New York Mercantile Exchange, down from 35 over on Wednesday.
CARB diesel in Los Angeles dealt for 9.75 and 9.5 cents a
gallon over NYMEX heating oil, up from 6.75 cents over on
Wednesday. L.A. jet fuel also sold for 8, 9 and 9.5 cents
over.
In San Franciso, bay area CARBOB strengthened against Los
Angeles CBOB, going from 6 cents under to 3 cents under but
still losing ground as L.A. fell 9 cents.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)