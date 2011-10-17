* LA CARBOB down 3 cents to 34 cents over NYMEX RBOB

* Exxon says Torrance ops normal after weekend breakdown

HOUSTON, Oct 17 West Coast gasoline premiums retreated 3 cents a gallon on Monday as a key Los Angeles refinery recovered from a Saturday malfunction.

Los Angeles ethanol-blend unleaded CARBOB gasoline finished down 3 cents at 34 cents a gallon over RBOB on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

CARB diesel in Los Angeles sold 0.5-cent higher at 14.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil. Jet fuel in Los Angeles was bid a penny lower at 7 on NYMEX heating oil.

Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Torrance, California, refinery reported a malfunction on Saturday, but a company spokeswoman said operations were normal on Monday.

In San Francisco, CARBOB was again priced at 6 cents under L.A. CARBOB.

In Portland, gasoline again sold at 42.5 cents a gallon over the NYMEX RBOB contract, traders said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)