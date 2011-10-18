* LA CARBOB down 6.5 cents at 27.5 cents over NYMEX RBOB

* Conoco restarts Wilmington refinery unit

HOUSTON, Oct 18 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline differentials fell 6.5 cents on Tuesday as a Los Angeles refinery rebounded from a malfunction last week, traders said.

ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) 139,000-barrel-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, was returning a hydrotreater to production on Tuesday, traders said.

A company spokeswoman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

Unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB in the Los Angeles market to 27.5 cents a gallon over the November contract for RBOB gasoline on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

CARBOB finished in L.A. on Monday at 34 cents over.

CARB diesel in Los Angeles sold down at 3.5 cents at 11 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil. Jet fuel in Los Angeles traded down 2 cents at 5 cents on top of NYMEX heating oil.

In San Francisco, CARBOB was again priced at 6 cents under L.A. CARBOB.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline fell 4.5 cents to 38 cents cents a gallon over the NYMEX RBOB contract, traders said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)