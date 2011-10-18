* LA CARBOB down 6.5 cents at 27.5 cents over NYMEX RBOB
* Conoco restarts Wilmington refinery unit
HOUSTON, Oct 18 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline
differentials fell 6.5 cents on Tuesday as a Los Angeles
refinery rebounded from a malfunction last week, traders said.
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) 139,000-barrel-per-day Los
Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, was returning
a hydrotreater to production on Tuesday, traders said.
A company spokeswoman declined to discuss operations at the
refinery.
Unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB in the Los Angeles market to
27.5 cents a gallon over the November contract for RBOB
gasoline on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
CARBOB finished in L.A. on Monday at 34 cents over.
CARB diesel in Los Angeles sold down at 3.5 cents at 11
cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil. Jet fuel in Los Angeles
traded down 2 cents at 5 cents on top of NYMEX heating oil.
In San Francisco, CARBOB was again priced at 6 cents under
L.A. CARBOB.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline fell 4.5 cents to
38 cents cents a gallon over the NYMEX RBOB contract, traders
said.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)