* LA CARBOB falls 6 cents at 21.5 cents over NYMEX RBOB

* Conoco completes Wilmington refinery unit repairs

HOUSTON, Oct 19 Wholesale gasoline differentials fell 6 cents on Wednesday in the Los Angeles market as ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) completed repairs to a hydrotreater at its 139,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend October-delivery CARBOB gasoline was offered at a 21.5-cent-a-gallon premium to November NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Wednesday as buyers were unseen in the market, dealers said.

L.A. October CARBOB finished on Tuesday at 27.5 cents a gallon on top of November NYMEX RBOB.

November CARB diesel in Los Angeles dipped a penny to a 10-cent offer premium on December NYMEX heating oil. San Francisco Bay market CARB diesel was between 2 cents and a penny under L.A.

October jet fuel in Los Angeles was steady in a bid-offer spread at 4 cents/6 cents on top of November NYMEX heating oil.

In San Francisco, October CARBOB was valued between 5 cents and 6 cents under L.A. CARBOB.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline fell 2 cents to 36 cents a gallon over the NYMEX RBOB contract, traders said. Portland diesel sold at 26 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)