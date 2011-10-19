PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9
* LA CARBOB falls 6 cents at 21.5 cents over NYMEX RBOB
* Conoco completes Wilmington refinery unit repairs
HOUSTON, Oct 19 Wholesale gasoline
differentials fell 6 cents on Wednesday in the Los Angeles
market as ConocoPhillips (COP.N) completed repairs to a
hydrotreater at its 139,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los
Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend October-delivery CARBOB gasoline was offered at a 21.5-cent-a-gallon premium to November NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Wednesday as buyers were unseen in the market, dealers said.
L.A. October CARBOB finished on Tuesday at 27.5 cents a gallon on top of November NYMEX RBOB.
November CARB diesel in Los Angeles dipped a penny to a 10-cent offer premium on December NYMEX heating oil. San Francisco Bay market CARB diesel was between 2 cents and a penny under L.A.
October jet fuel in Los Angeles was steady in a bid-offer spread at 4 cents/6 cents on top of November NYMEX heating oil.
In San Francisco, October CARBOB was valued between 5 cents and 6 cents under L.A. CARBOB.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline fell 2 cents to 36 cents a gallon over the NYMEX RBOB contract, traders said. Portland diesel sold at 26 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
