* LA CARBOB slips 4.5 cents at 17-cent premium on RBOB
* Tesoro says Anacortes CCU, Alky due back by end Oct
HOUSTON, Oct 20 Wholesale gasoline
differentials fell 4.5 cents on Thursday, continuing a slide in
the Los Angeles market that began a week ago, traders said.
Unleaded ethanol-blend October-delivery CARBOB gasoline
sold at a 17-cent-a-gallon premium to November NYMEX RBOB
gasoline.
The news came despite Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) announcement
that repairs to the gasoline-producing catalytic cracker and
alkylation unit at its 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes,
Washington, refinery would finish by the end of the month when
the units were expected to be back in production.
Unleaded gasoline wholsale prices in the Portland, Oregon,
market also fell on expectations on-going overhauls at
Washington state refineries will wrap up on schedule.
The Tesoro units were expected to return to production
within a few days, traders said.
Normally, a change in the schedule for work on key
production units at a refinery lifts prices.
CARBOB has fallen 17 cents since Friday, when it traded at
34 cents over.
November CARB diesel in Los Angeles was seen steady at a
10-cent offer premium on December NYMEX heating oil. The price
for San Francisco Bay market CARB diesel was tied with L.A.
October jet fuel in Los Angeles was also steady in a
bid-offer spread at 4 cents/6 cents on top of November NYMEX
heating oil.
In San Francisco, October CARBOB was valued at 3 cents
under L.A. CARBOB.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline dropped 7 cents
to 29 cents a gallon over the NYMEX RBOB contract, traders
said. Portland diesel was up 1.5 cents at 27.5 cents over NYMEX
heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)