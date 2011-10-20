* LA CARBOB slips 4.5 cents at 17-cent premium on RBOB

* Tesoro says Anacortes CCU, Alky due back by end Oct

HOUSTON, Oct 20 Wholesale gasoline differentials fell 4.5 cents on Thursday, continuing a slide in the Los Angeles market that began a week ago, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend October-delivery CARBOB gasoline sold at a 17-cent-a-gallon premium to November NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

The news came despite Tesoro Corp's ( TSO.N ) announcement that repairs to the gasoline-producing catalytic cracker and alkylation unit at its 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery would finish by the end of the month when the units were expected to be back in production.

Unleaded gasoline wholsale prices in the Portland, Oregon, market also fell on expectations on-going overhauls at Washington state refineries will wrap up on schedule.

The Tesoro units were expected to return to production within a few days, traders said.

Normally, a change in the schedule for work on key production units at a refinery lifts prices.

CARBOB has fallen 17 cents since Friday, when it traded at 34 cents over.

November CARB diesel in Los Angeles was seen steady at a 10-cent offer premium on December NYMEX heating oil. The price for San Francisco Bay market CARB diesel was tied with L.A.

October jet fuel in Los Angeles was also steady in a bid-offer spread at 4 cents/6 cents on top of November NYMEX heating oil.

In San Francisco, October CARBOB was valued at 3 cents under L.A. CARBOB.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline dropped 7 cents to 29 cents a gallon over the NYMEX RBOB contract, traders said. Portland diesel was up 1.5 cents at 27.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)