HOUSTON, Oct 27 Wholesale gasoline differentials climbed as much as 17 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles market on Thursday due to talk of a shut gasoline production unit at California's largest refinery, traders said.

A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was shutting down on Wednesday at Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 273,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, traders said.

A Chevron spokesman declined to discuss operations at the El Segundo refinery.

Repairs on the 73,800-bpd FCC are expected to begin this weekend and last between three and four weeks, the dealers said.

November-delivery L.A. market unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline traded as high as 35 cents a gallon over NYMEX December RBOB gasoline on news of the upcoming shutdown.

California gasoline later retreated to 25 cents over, 7 cents above where it finished on Wednesday.

The retreat was not directly translated to the outright price because December RBOB gained 8 cents, giving CARBOB an outright price 15 cents over where it finished on Wednesday.

San Francisco Bay market November CARBOB was running even with L.A.

December L.A. CARBOB sold at 14 cents over January NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Thursday.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline differentials were falling to their lowest levels in over a month when four Washington state refineries began carrying out planned overhauls.

Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery returned a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit and an alkylation unit to production after completing overhauls, a company spokesman said.

Unleaded gasoline in the Portland market was priced between 15 cents and 18 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

West Coast gasoline inventories last week fell to their lowest levels of the year at 27.238 million barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Diesels also climbed on Thursday with L.A. November CARB diesel up 3.25 cents at 16.25 cents on top of December NYMEX heating oil.

November L.A. jet fuel rose 0.75 cent to an offer of 5.75 cents on top of December NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland market, diesel was valued in a bid-offer spread of 12 cents/20 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jim Marshall)