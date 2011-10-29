HOUSTON Oct 28 Wholesale gasoline differentials sagged 2.5 cents on Friday from Thursday's highs as demand eased, traders said.

November-delivery L.A. market unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline finished at 32.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX December RBOB gasoline. On Thursday CARBOB traded between 25 cents and 35 cents over RBOB.

Gasoline jumped Thursday on the shutdown of a 73,800-barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 273,000 bpd Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, for four weeks of repairs,, traders said on Thursday.

A Chevron spokesman confirmed on Friday that maintenance was underway at the refinery, but declined to identify the units involved.

San Francisco Bay market November CARBOB was priced at 2 cents under L.A.

December L.A. CARBOB sold at 14 cents over January NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Thursday.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline differentials fell 6 cents to 12 cents over NYMEX RBOB.

Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) returned a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit to production at its 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery earlier this week.

West Coast gasoline inventories last week fell to their lowest levels of the year at 27.238 million barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Diesels climbed again on Friday. CARB diesel was up 7.75 cents in L.A. at 24 cents over December NYMEX heating oil. Bay market CARB diesel was offered at 19 cents over.

November L.A. jet fuel climbed 1.25 cents to 7 cents on top of December NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland market, diesel fell 5 cents to an offer of 15 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)