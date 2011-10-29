HOUSTON Oct 28 Wholesale gasoline
differentials sagged 2.5 cents on Friday from Thursday's highs
as demand eased, traders said.
November-delivery L.A. market unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB
gasoline finished at 32.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX December
RBOB gasoline. On Thursday CARBOB traded between 25 cents and
35 cents over RBOB.
Gasoline jumped Thursday on the shutdown of a
73,800-barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic
catalytic cracking unit at Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 273,000 bpd
Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, for four
weeks of repairs,, traders said on Thursday.
A Chevron spokesman confirmed on Friday that maintenance
was underway at the refinery, but declined to identify the
units involved.
San Francisco Bay market November CARBOB was priced at 2
cents under L.A.
December L.A. CARBOB sold at 14 cents over January NYMEX
RBOB gasoline on Thursday.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline differentials
fell 6 cents to 12 cents over NYMEX RBOB.
Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) returned a gasoline-producing fluidic
catalytic cracking unit to production at its 120,000 bpd
Anacortes, Washington, refinery earlier this week.
West Coast gasoline inventories last week fell to their
lowest levels of the year at 27.238 million barrels, the U.S.
Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Diesels climbed again on Friday. CARB diesel was up 7.75
cents in L.A. at 24 cents over December NYMEX heating oil. Bay
market CARB diesel was offered at 19 cents over.
November L.A. jet fuel climbed 1.25 cents to 7 cents on top
of December NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland market, diesel fell 5 cents to an offer of
15 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)